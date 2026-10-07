Phoenix approves $575,000 in payments to settle 2 crashes involving Phoenix police officers

PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council approved $575,000 in settlement payments to resolve two separate lawsuits, both stemming from crashes involving on-duty Phoenix police officers.

The council approved paying up to $400,000 in Jadran v. City of Phoenix and up to $175,000 in Abakar v. City of Phoenix. In both cases, a Phoenix police officer's driving allegedly caused a crash that injured civilians.

Abakar v. City of Phoenix — $175,000

The Abakar settlement stems from a crash that occurred around 12:45 a.m. on March 14, 2025, near Interstate 17 and Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police Officer Joshua Allen Woodcock was allegedly driving a Phoenix Police Tahoe westbound on Buckeye Road when another vehicle turned left in front of him from eastbound Buckeye Road, resulting in a crash.

The Tahoe rolled over on impact. Woodcock and two adults in the other vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the other vehicle sustained physical injuries, medical expenses, and other pecuniary damages, according to the civil complaint filed in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Phoenix PD later submitted its investigation to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. Investigators determined Woodcock was speeding at more than 50 miles per hour over the posted limit. A Grand Jury charged Woodcock with aggravated assault and endangerment.

"This is a serious matter. Our officers are expected to uphold the same laws they enforce, and when standards are not met, we have an obligation to act. Our responsibility to the community requires that we address this situation openly and directly. The Phoenix Police Department remains focused on ensuring that public safety, professionalism, and accountability guide every decision we make," the Phoenix Police Department said at the time.

The civil lawsuit alleged negligence against Officer Woodcock and the City of Phoenix and further alleged the city failed to properly train and supervise Woodcock. The complaint stated the city was aware, or should have been aware, that Woodcock's conduct created a substantial risk of harm to others on the road.

Jadran v. City of Phoenix — $400,000

The Jadran settlement stems from a separate crash caused by a different Phoenix police officer on May 17, 2022, in Tempe. According to court records, the lawsuit was filed by a passenger in a car traveling northbound in the 3200 block of South 48th Street.

Phoenix Police Officer Matthew O'Malley was allegedly operating a Phoenix Police black 2020 Chevrolet, also traveling northbound in the same block. O'Malley allegedly moved left to change lanes and collided with the other vehicle.

The lawsuit alleged O'Malley failed to control his vehicle's speed and failed to make a safe lane change, violations the complaint described as negligent. The suit also alleged the city bears liability for the officer's on-duty actions.

The passenger sought damages for pain and suffering, medical care expenses, future medical costs, lost wages, and diminished earning capacity.