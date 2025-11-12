Phoenix officer charged with aggravated assault, endangerment following March crash

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer has been charged with aggravated assault and endangerment following a crash investigation.

On Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department announced the charges against one of its officers for a crash in March near the Interstate 17 and Buckeye Road freeway access.

Investigators determined the on-duty officer was speeding at more than 50 miles per hour over the posted limit.

Following an investigation, Phoenix PD says it submitted the report to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for criminal charges.

A Grand Jury charged the officer with aggravated assault and endangerment.

The Phoenix Police Department has not named the officer or said whether that officer is still with the department.

When ABC15 first reported on the crash in March, police officials reported two vehicles were involved, one of which was a marked Phoenix Police Tahoe.

In their press release, they reported that the Tahoe was westbound on Buckeye Road when the other vehicle turned left, from eastbound Buckeye Road, in front of the officer, at which point the crash occurred.

The Tahoe rolled over during the impact.

The officer and an adult in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is a serious matter. Our officers are expected to uphold the same laws they enforce, and when standards are not met, we have an obligation to act. Our responsibility to the community requires that we address this situation openly and directly. The Phoenix Police Department remains focused on ensuring that public safety, professionalism, and accountability guide every decision we make," read a statement from the Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday.