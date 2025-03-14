Phoenix officer seriously hurt in crash near I-17 and Buckeye Road early Friday morning

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer was among multiple people who were hurt in a crash early Friday morning.

The collision occurred near Interstate 17 and Buckeye Road around 12:45 a.m.

Phoenix police say two civilian vehicles and a marked Phoenix Police Department patrol vehicle were involved in the crash, which resulted in the police vehicle rolling over.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two other adults who were in the other vehicles were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.