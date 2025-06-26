Tempe red light cameras nab more than 2,200 traffic violations in 2 weeks

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department released data after red light cameras were installed earlier this month at some of its busiest intersections.

Data collected June 6-20 found more than 2,200 violations, including red light running and speeding.

What violations did Tempe red light cameras catch?

The numbers showed more than 950 drivers ran red lights through Tempe intersections.

There were more than 14 violations due to speeding at intersections.

The red light cameras were installed at 14 intersections throughout Tempe, along with four mobile camera units.

