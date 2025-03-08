Parents who lost son in 2023 Tempe crash speak out about dangers of reckless driving

TEMPE, AZ — A mother and father are speaking out about the dangers of reckless driving that caused their son to lose his life in a Tempe crash nearly two years ago.

Demonti Deleon was recently sentenced to 18 years in prison for manslaughter after the car he was driving crashed into two other cars, instantly killing his passenger, 25-year-old Phillip Mercer.

Before the deadly crash, which happened on March 29, 2023, Deleon was traveling just under 120 miles per hour in the area of Priest Drive and Southern Avenue.

Tempe Police Department

Deleon had two previous DUI convictions and showed signs of impairment after the deadly crash, Tempe police say. He pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter, aggravated assault, and endangerment, and was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison in January.

Phyllis and Dwight Mercer, the victim’s parents, traveled from California to Arizona on Friday to speak out about the devastating consequences that reckless driving can have on families.

“I walk in, and there are two police officers. They say do you know anyone in Arizona, and I just fell to the floor and started crying. They said your son has passed away," Dwight Mercer said.

In addition to the loss of life at the crash scene, other lives were forever changed due to the crash.

“I think the hardest part to deal with is this didn’t have to happen," Phyllis Mercer said. “In my heart, he’s still here. His spirit is all around us, everywhere.”

The driver of another vehicle that was struck during the collision suffered “severe, life-altering injuries” and is still undergoing treatment, police say. Another victim, who was not seriously physically hurt during the crash itself, expressed “extreme distress" and illness in the days following the crash, and suffered a deadly heart attack soon after, possibly linked to the trauma he experienced.

“I just never would think it could happen to me. That’s the message I want to get out. Please believe it can happen to you. In one moment, your whole life can change," Phyllis Mercer said.

In Arizona, more than half of all traffic deaths are due to speeding and impairment. Tempe Police Detective Jonathan Seal says taking basic safety precautions greatly increases your chances of getting home safe.

“If we just reduce even those two things, we will significantly decrease the number of crashes we see," Seal said.