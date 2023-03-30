One dead after speeding sports car causes head-on crash near Southern and Priest Dr

One person is dead after a driver crashed into oncoming traffic in Tempe.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Tempe police got reports of a crash in the area of Southern Avenue and Clementine Drive, just west of Priest Drive.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives learned a sports car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. During this time the driver of the sports car hit a van head-on.

A third vehicle then crashed into the first two vehicles.

The drivers of the sports car and van were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Tempe Police Department. The driver of the third vehicle was medically cleared at the scene.

The lone passenger in the sports car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The impairment of the sports car driver is believed to be a factor but remains under investigation.

No other details have been released.