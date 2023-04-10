Man facing manslaughter, DUI charges after deadly Tempe crash

TEMPE, AZ — A man has been arrested, accused of DUI and speeding in a deadly crash in Tempe.

According to court paperwork, 22-year-old Demonti Deleon was driving a Corvette at a high rate of speed when he caused a crash that killed his passenger and injured several others near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue on March 29.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. One of those victims was hospitalized in serious condition with broken ribs and vertebrae among other injuries.

Delon's passenger, Phillip Mercer, died at the scene.

Deleon was reportedly driving the Corvette at approximately 116 miles per hour moments before crossing into oncoming traffic, causing the crash. Deleon also allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the crash and has two previous DUI convictions.

Deleon was hospitalized after the crash and was arrested upon his release on April 7.

He faces several charges including reckless manslaughter, aggravated DUI, and endangerment.