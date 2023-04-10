Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man facing manslaughter, DUI charges after deadly Tempe crash

Happened near Priest Drive and Southern on March 29
Watch the latest headlines for April 10, 2023, as of 11 a.m.
Tempe police
Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 17:41:43-04

TEMPE, AZ — A man has been arrested, accused of DUI and speeding in a deadly crash in Tempe.

According to court paperwork, 22-year-old Demonti Deleon was driving a Corvette at a high rate of speed when he caused a crash that killed his passenger and injured several others near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue on March 29.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. One of those victims was hospitalized in serious condition with broken ribs and vertebrae among other injuries.

Delon's passenger, Phillip Mercer, died at the scene.

Deleon was reportedly driving the Corvette at approximately 116 miles per hour moments before crossing into oncoming traffic, causing the crash. Deleon also allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the crash and has two previous DUI convictions.

Deleon was hospitalized after the crash and was arrested upon his release on April 7.

He faces several charges including reckless manslaughter, aggravated DUI, and endangerment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!