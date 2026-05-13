I-10 and Loop 101 work: ADOT to begin major road project impacting West Valley drivers

The Arizona Department of Transportation is set to begin a three-year, $192-million road improvement project for West Valley drivers this weekend.

This latest project will create a new elevated bridge that will carry HOV lanes between I-10 and Loop 101, to and from the downtown Phoenix area.

ADOT

The project will widen both I-10 and Loop 101 near the existing interchange and build a separate ramp allowing southbound Loop 101 drivers to make a direct connection to 91st Avenue south of I-10.

ADOT says it will “mitigate weaving movements for HOV traffic, improve safety and traffic operations, improve movement at traffic interchanges and surface streets, and accommodate future widening projects.”

To start the project, the weekend of May 15-17, there will be a closure of the southbound Loop 101:



Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Indian School Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 18) for work zone set up and asphalt pavement removal.

Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 91st or 99th avenues to access I-10.



See an overview of other projects ADOT scheduled for 2026 here.