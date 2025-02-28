Arizona voters may be able to vote away photo enforcement cameras

Arizona drivers usually have big feelings about photo radar enforcement, and a new plan may give them the chance to decide once and for all if they belong on the Copper State's roads.

If you feel the need for speed, you may also feel some pain in your pocketbook. At least that's the case in parts of the Valley where photo radar enforcement tickets drivers for speeding or going through red lights, without ever engaging law enforcement officers. Photo enforcement has already been given the green light in cities like Paradise Valley, Avondale, and soon, Phoenix and Tempe.

The technology is something State Senator Wendy Rogers, R-LD7, wants to put a stop to. This year, she's introduced two plans to ban photo enforcement statewide: one traditional bill that would go to a likely veto on Gov. Katie Hobbs's desk, and one resolution that, if passed by the legislature, would take the issue directly to voters by putting it on the ballot in a future election.

"This is critical that we give freedom back to drivers," Rogers said. "It's also touted as making things safer, but it really doesn't."

Rogers says the technology is unconstitutional, adding that she has data showing if her proposal makes it to the ballot, Arizonans will vote in favor of a ban.

At the base of Camelback Mountain, the radars were on hikers' minds, with most having to pass through at least one to get to the trailhead.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Riley Whalen, a Valley driver originally from Washington, said he felt the photo enforcement was a solution that led to a change in driver behavior.

"Arizona drivers are pretty fast, I will say that," he said.

For Nancy Gorgon and her husband, who were visiting for the week from St. Louis, the photo enforcement system created a welcome change in driver behavior, compared to what they were used to.

"I appreciate it, because I think it keeps us all safe," she said. "I think that we have to do what's better for the most people instead of the few people."

But just as many hikers were against the enforcement technology, saying it didn't impact driver behavior long term.

"I don't think that they're needed, personally," Kim Robinson told ABC15.

"It's different than if you get pulled over by a cop and he's like, 'Hey you did something wrong here.' And then you're like 'Okay, let me adjust my behavior,'" explained Chris Robinson. "But when you just have a camera there, you don't know when you need to adjust your behavior because you don't know when you got caught or when it happened."

Rogers's bill has already passed the Senate. Her resolution, which would go to voters if successful, is on track for a Senate vote.