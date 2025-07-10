Man sentenced to decades in prison after string of crimes against 'snowbirds'

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — An Arizona man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison after a string of burglaries and thefts in Pinal County.

Joel Garvin, 40, was charged with multiple commercial and residential burglaries in Maricopa and Casa Grande in 2023 and 2024. He pleaded guilty to eight burglaries and thefts.

Garvin reportedly carried out crimes against 19 people, nine homes, and stole seven vehicles. Officials say he took or damaged more than $170,000 worth of property.

The series of incidents showed that Garvin displayed a pattern, targeting senior citizens who were “snowbirds.”

In the video player above, ABC15's Ford Hatchett looks deeper into these crimes and the people who were targeted.