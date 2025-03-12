ADOT cautions drivers to avoid travel during upcoming snow storms

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Arizona Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers to avoid traveling in the high country during the upcoming snow storms.

ADOT says to delay travel if possible for your own safety and to allow snowplows a clear pathway to clear the highways.

On Thursday, a powerful storm is forecasted to sweep through Arizona, bringing another round of strong winds, rain and snow.

During last week's snow storm, ADOT reported multiple slide-offs and crashes, which caused hours-long delays and some highways to be shut down.

If you must travel during snowfall, officials recommend packing a winter travel kit to include the following items: food, water, medication, a first-aid kit, warm clothing, extra blankets, an ice scraper, kitty litter or sand for tire traction, and a fully charged cellphone.

Drivers should make sure vehicles are in good condition, including working headlights, brake lights, defroster and windshield wipers, and keep gas tanks at least three-quarters full.

ADOT says the department has 200 snowplows and 400 operators who work around the clock when snow hits to clear the highways of ice and now.

Drivers should never tailgate snowplows and always leave at least four car-lengths of space between. Officials caution drivers to never try to pass a snowplow.

