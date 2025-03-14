MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow to impact Arizona!

PHOENIX — Another ABC15 Weather Action Day is in effect as a fast-moving winter storm impacts road travel, events, and outdoor activities across Arizona.

This system moves in tonight, bringing rain and snow chances through Saturday. The Valley could see another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain, while higher elevations brace for additional snowfall.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in place across much of the high country, with two to four inches of snow expected above 4,500 feet. Flagstaff could see even more, with up to six inches by Saturday.

Travel is highly discouraged in the high country Friday evening. If you must be on the roads, ensure your gas tank is at least half full and have an emergency kit on hand.

This storm clears out by late Saturday, making way for a warm-up into the 80s by Monday as high pressure builds back in.

But we're not done yet! Another storm system is on track for Tuesday, bringing more wind, rain, and snow to parts of the state.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.77" (-1.43" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

