Drivers report being stranded on I-40 overnight after Friday's winter storm

WILLIAMS, AZ — ABC15 is hearing from viewers who say they were stranded in their vehicles overnight on roads in the high country because of the winter weather.

Viewer Toni sent us this message:

"My husband works in Belmont and lives in Williams. He got off work at 7 p.m. Friday and headed home. They closed the I-40 and trapped him on the road. [Well], it is now 6:30 am on Saturday, and he is still trapped on the road!

HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE? WHAT CAN BE DONE?"

The Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed to ABC15 that they worked on multiple incidents yesterday that forced major highways to close, overnight and through the morning, and they did conduct welfare checks when possible.

ADOT officials encourage motorists to delay travel plans until a winter storm has passed. But for those who must travel, they say you should be prepared to spend "an extended amount of time" in your vehicle in winter conditions if a crash or hazardous conditions close roadways.

"Our crews worked multiple incidents yesterday, overnight and through this morning. Welfare checks were conducted, but I can't confirm how long motorists were on the highway," ADOT said in response to ABC15.

Officials encourage everyone to track the forecast and pack an emergency travel kit before any trip. A full list of items that should be in that kit can be found here.

Another motorist, Amy, said she and her husband were traveling from New Mexico to Las Vegas and got stranded along I-40 in several different spots, once for about eight hours and another for about six.

Amy said it normally takes about 8.5 hours to make their trip from Albuquerque to Las Vegas, and this trip took them a total of 26 hours.

The National Weather Service says areas around Flagstaff got as much as 20 inches of snow during Friday's storm. The NWS reports that Williams, Arizona, east of Flagstaff along I-40, received 28 inches of snow.

"ADOT snowplows work around-the-clock in affected areas," ADOT officials tell ABC15. "Motorists are reminded not to tailgate a snowplow – leave four car-lengths between the snowplow and your vehicle – and do not pass a snowplow. Let the snowplow clear the roadway of snow and ice, allowing for safer travel for everyone."