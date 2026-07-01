Reports: Former Arizona Cardinals player Calais Campbell's mother found dead, brother arrested in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA — The mother of a former Arizona Cardinals player was found dead, and his brother has been arrested, according to multiple reports.

According to TMZ, Calais Campbell’s 71-year-old mother, Nateal Campbell, was found unresponsive in her home on Tuesday.

An Atlanta Police Department death investigation news release says officers were called to a home to conduct a welfare check around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they located a man who appeared to have barricaded himself inside the home. The man was detained, and an “unresponsive elderly female” was found inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ciarre Campbell was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife in connection with the killing, the Atlanta Police Department said in its arrest warrant.

The suspect is the brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who used to play for the Arizona Cardinals (2008-2016, 2025).

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," Ian Rapoport with ESPN and the NFL Network said on social media Tuesday night.

A statement from the family of Calais Campbell:



“We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell. While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 1, 2026

"A brief look into the history does show some calls back in April dealing with this location, a possible arson incident," Lt. Christopher Butler of the Atlanta Police Department told reporters Tuesday. "There have been some indications of possible mental health issues with an individual."

At this time of unfathomable tragedy, our hearts are with Calais Campbell and his family. We hope they find strength and comfort in the love, prayers, and support that surround them now and in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/sB5vXWFZQZ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 1, 2026

Ciarre Campbell's arraignment is pending.

The investigation is ongoing.