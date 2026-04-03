New Mexico investigation into forced sterilization of Indigenous women could be delayed

New Mexico’s investigation into the forced sterilization of Indigenous women will take longer than expected, advocates warn.

State lawmakers approved a measure directing the Commission on the Status of Women and the Indian Affairs Department to create a “statewide plan of action” to interview victims and consult with Indian Health Service to find all cases of coerced sterilization between 1907 and 2018.

The investigation has until December 2027 to release its findings, according to the New Mexico Senate Memorial 14, providing the team with just under two years of work time.

“December 2027 sounds like a far way away, but it’s not. It’s going to go really quick,” Josett Monette, the cabinet secretary for the New Mexico IAD, said. “Some of the investigation will be a little difficult and time-consuming. I’m not sure if we’re going to get everything done in time.”

Due to the investigation relying significantly on the testimonies of Indigenous people, it may take years until the community is fully comfortable sharing their stories, said Rachael Lorenzo, the executive director of Indigenous Women Rising, an advocacy group for reproductive rights within the Indigenous community.

According to a briefing released by the New Mexico Memorial & Truth and Reconciliation Commission, over 70,000 forced or coerced sterilizations were performed by the IHS and contracted physicians between 1960 and 1978.

“By the mid-1970s, preliminary evidence showed that 25–50 percent of Indigenous women of childbearing age had been sterilized, with a disproportionate number of procedures carried out in New Mexico,” according to the document.

Lorenzo said the organization was approached by Elena Giacci, a historical trauma education specialist on sexual violence, and human rights advocate Keely Badger – two researchers for Senate Memorial 14 – to assist with the project.

“Considering the history of forced sterilization and the distrust that our native communities have of the Western medical system and doctors, it could take a long time,” Lorenzo said. “It could take up to a year just to get the word out that this investigation is happening, and recruitment could take a while, getting people together to share their stories and getting them comfortable with sharing their stories.”

For Giacci, “the biggest piece is to ensure confidentiality,” a priority to make her sources more comfortable sharing their stories.

In addition to confidentiality, Lorenzo emphasized that speaking to victims may take time, as the stories told will contain traumatic and sensitive information.

“We believe the work goes at the speed of trust,” Lorenzo said.

Lorenzo expressed doubt of the IHS’s capacity for efficiency: “When it comes to any kind of government entity … that can be a lengthy process, but there are other avenues that we could come by the information we need to make decisions and hopefully make sure that this never happens again.”

Monette said she was concerned how her IAD team would obtain the documents needed for the investigation, anticipating it would be a main challenge for the team. She said this may cause the department to rely even more on public participation for answers.

“We’re going to need to hear from community voices,” Monette said.

The IHS denied a request for comment, as they do not comment on ongoing investigations, according to a written statement sent to Cronkite News.

Giacci said she, too, was concerned about the IHS’s willingness to cooperate with the investigation, because their participation is the “crux” of the entire memorial.

Giacci said given the experience that Badger, her partner in creating Senate Memorial 14, had when previously reaching out to the IHS, she is expecting that they may take a long time to provide the team with a response.

“They weren’t willing to really give her any kind of information no matter what she filed,” Giacci said. “That’s where we’re looking at the state or our government entities to step in and say, ‘Look, you need to do this. You need to provide this information.’”

Because of the amount of public and state attention the memorial has gotten, she is hopeful the IHS will be more motivated to assist them in their search for documentation, Giacci said.

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Despite concerns about the timeline, Monette said the IAD plans to help in several steps of the investigative process, including identifying all known cases of coerced and forced sterilization, and creating an educational curriculum based on the findings.

“That will be really important and really great work to be able to provide these families with at least some acknowledgement of being heard or being understood, and having the opportunity, if they want to share their story,” Monette said. “There might be some challenges, but I think there’s some really great things, some really great acknowledgements … that can come from the memorial.”

Monette said she plans to use other state resources if necessary.

“We have a time ticking right now, and trying to do that is going to require our team,” Giacci said. “Everybody that I’ve talked to is committed to trying to see this go forward, is committed to making sure that our community is aware, is committed to making sure that truth gets out.”