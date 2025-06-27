Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona teens stranded in Israel amid conflict arrive back home

Dozens of students were left without a way to get home due to missile strikes
Arizona teens stranded in Israel amid conflict arrive back home
Seventeen Arizona students landed at Sky Harbor International Airport Wednesday after being evacuated from Israel amid escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Concerned parents reportedly reached out to senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego earlier this month, days after Israel launched strikes against Iran.

The conflict left 33 American students, including those from Arizona, separated from their families abroad and without a way to get home.

The senators said they worked with U.S. officials to coordinate an evacuation effort with the help of U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee and the Israeli Consulate.

After a canceled flight on June 19, the students secured passage to Cyprus on a Birthright Israel cruise ship, completing an 18-hour journey before flying to the United States.

Kelly noted that efforts continue for other Arizonans still in Israel: "The work isn't done, there are still Arizonans stuck in Israel that we're working to bring home safely."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

