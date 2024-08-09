Arizona native hoping visitors can help Maui rebuild one year after devastating wildfires

PHOENIX — One year after flames forced families to flee parts of the island of Maui in Hawaii, the memories are still fresh for so many.

Arizona native Sean Storm has called Maui home for nearly a decade.

"The fire feels like it was yesterday. I mean, this, this being a year... it feels like it was two months ago. I mean, because of hit after hit after hit," said Storm.

He's the owner of Hawaii by Storm tour company. He says although the calendar year has changed the island of paradise has been on pause.

ABC15 first spoke with Storm and his former employee John Campbell days after the devastation.

At the time Campbell described narrowly escaping the wildfire.

"As I went down the hill towards the ocean, towards Front Street on basically bumper to bumper traffic, I'm looking in my rearview mirror and I can see that flames had already spread on the roof of my own home. So, it was a very intense situation. Obviously, I'd escaped the incoming flames and then it got to the point where even in bumper-to-bumper traffic the thoughts are going through my head about plan B. You know, like what happens if this fire comes down and starts burning structures right next to me? You know, at what point do I need to make the decision about whether to abandon my vehicle and just run?" said Campbell.

Around one hundred people lost their lives because of the wildfires and thousands more lost their land as their livelihoods were completely upended.

When asked if there are signs of hope, Storm replied, "I'm hopeful because of the people. As far as the other aspects, if the people weren't as strong as what we are, there would be no hope. But we know that we can succeed because that's the spirit of aloha. You know, we're all in this life together, regardless of difference of opinion. We will all support each other."

The island relies on tourism and so they're calling on the people from the mainland to help them heal and rebuild.

"If you were to speak with some people directly in Arizona on your plea for them to come visit. What would you say?" asked Soto.

Storms says Maui is a place to be cherished and to experience, adding, "The only way to do it is by coming and seeing it. You, just your presence, just your aloha, bringing it from Arizona helps us preserve what we have and keeping our community here intact for many generations to come. And I hope that you guys will definitely consider coming and seeing us. We're open for business and we would love to share our Aloha with you."