A 5.7 earthquake jolts rural Nevada near Carson City, with damage reported

SILVER SPRINGS, NV — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck a rural part of Nevada east of the state's capital of Carson City on Monday.

The temblor hit just before 6:30 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was centered 12.9 miles (20.7 kilometers) east of the town of Silver Spring at a depth of 3.1 miles (5 kilometers).

Video shot in the town of Fallon showed shattered glass and food scattered on the floor in the aisles of a grocery store.

The agency said some residents in nearby communities reported strong to very strong shaking and light to moderate damage.