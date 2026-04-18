Chandler crossing guard seeks police help for school zone safety issues

CHANDLER, AZ — Safety in school zones is top of mind for many, but recent driving behavior in Chandler has a school crossing guard concerned and looking for answers after months of asking for help from police and never hearing back.

For Bianca Bowles, being a crossing guard is more than just a job.

"It's like being a second mom to the community, not just for the kids, but to the families," Bowles said.

While she is a crossing guard at Basha Elementary and Santan Junior High, she is also a mom and a neighbor. She is someone with a stake in this corner that goes beyond her job description.

"We have seen cars zoom through here, as if it's like a racetrack," Bowles said.

She has seen drivers stopping in the crosswalk and appearing to ignore the signs.

"It's mind-boggling to me as far as why they don't see it," Bowles said.

"We need to do better, as a community, as a whole," Bowles said.

Bowles said she has been trying to get help from the Chandler Police Department since November, submitting requests through their online form and calling the traffic unit directly.

"I have reached out, and I have yet to hear from anybody," Bowles said.

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Reporter Molly Hudson asked Bowles about her call just last week, which received no response.

“Yes, I did, I did, nothing, I've called five times and I have yet to hear back from anybody," Bowles said.

"The more they show their presence out here, and actually give out tickets, because it should be a zero tolerance, I mean, we are talking about kids here," Bowles said.

I took that question directly to Chandler police, asking specifically why her request went unanswered.

The department told me they are looking into this question. Their statement said the department takes traffic safety around schools seriously and that officers conduct targeted enforcement at known problem areas.

In the meantime, for Bowles, the job she loves continues, hoping the community will do its part.

"As long as I am doing this, I will make sure that the kids get to school and get home safely, even if I take my last breath here," Bowles said.

ABC15 Arizona will keep pressing Chandler police for a specific answer.

If you have concerns like this in your Chandler neighborhood, email Molly at Molly.hudson@abc15.com