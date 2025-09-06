Youtubers 'Squirmy and Grubs' raise awareness for interabled relationships at Abilities Expo

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Abilities Expo is taking place this weekend at Westworld in Scottsdale. The event provides access to resources and cutting edge technology, working to make life easier for people living with all abilities.

It also features a list of empowering voices in the community, including special guests Shane and Hannah Burcaw.

The couple, known for their YouTube Channel “Squirmy and Grubs”, shared their love story and challenges as an interabled couple to a crowd of fans on Friday.

ABC15 caught up with the pair after their appearance, who said sharing their life online has come with highs and lows.

“We’ve gotten an overwhelming amount of support and love for our story, which fills us with joy and gratitude,” Shane said. “There’s also been a lot of negative reaction. People that don’t believe we’re a couple.”

The couple says they believe the negativity stems from a lack of positive representation when it comes to dating and disability.

“They see us and they’ve never seen it before and they’re like, that can’t be real,” Hannah said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Along with public perception, the duo says there are real accessibility issues in every day life they would like to see changed, like allowing people in wheelchairs to stay in their wheelchair while on an airplane.

“It is a difficult and often dehumanizing process to get me on an airplane,” Shane said. “If I were able to simply drive my chair on a plane have it strapped down, and take of,f my life would be radically improved, and that’s the case for hundreds of thousands of wheelchair users across the country.”

Along with the resources and exhibits available, the expo is also working to bring a community together.

“It’s really interesting to meet other disabled people who see their story reflected in our videos, and there’s a lot of mutual understanding and connection,” Shane said.

For more information about the event, click here.