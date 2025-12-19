Buckeye officers involved in shooting near Rainbow Road and Sundance Parkway

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police officers were involved in a shooting in a neighborhood early Friday morning.

The department says the incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the area of Rainbow Road and Sundance Parkway, which is located near Watson and Yuma roads.

According to the Buckeye Police Department, officers initially responded to investigate a fight at a home.

A man armed with a gun was reportedly found at the scene, and at some point during the police response, the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

No officers were injured during the shooting, and police say there are no outstanding suspects or community threats.

Further details were not immediately available.

