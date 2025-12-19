Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsBuckeye News

Actions

Buckeye officers involved in shooting near Rainbow Road and Sundance Parkway

No officers injured, no suspects outstanding, police say
Buckeye police are providing an update on a police shooting early Friday morning.
Buckeye police provide update on police shooting
Buckeye OIS Yuma and Watson road
Posted
and last updated

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police officers were involved in a shooting in a neighborhood early Friday morning.

The department says the incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the area of Rainbow Road and Sundance Parkway, which is located near Watson and Yuma roads.

According to the Buckeye Police Department, officers initially responded to investigate a fight at a home.

See live video from the scene in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

A man armed with a gun was reportedly found at the scene, and at some point during the police response, the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

No officers were injured during the shooting, and police say there are no outstanding suspects or community threats.

Further details were not immediately available.

We're working to gather more details. Stay with ABC15 for updates as this story develops.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen