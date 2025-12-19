What to know about new return fees, timelines from retailers for holiday gifts

This holiday gift-giving season, some retailers have changed their return policies. Here is everything shoppers need to know about the new fees and timelines for getting products back to the place of purchase.

The National Retail Federation says that nearly three-quarters of all stores now charge some sort of return fee, which is money customers won't get back when ordering a package online and returning it by mail.

What brands charge return fees or restocking fees:



Marshall's: $11.99

T.J. Maxx: $11.99

Macy’s: $9.99

JCPenney: $8

J. Crew: $7.50

Marshall's and T.J. Maxx will now charge $11.99 per package, which will be taken out of the total refund.

Macy’s charges $10, and JCPenney and J. Crew have fees of around $8 to mail back packages.

Holiday gift return deadlines



Amazon: Jan. 31

Walmart: Jan. 31

Target: Jan. 24

Best Buy: Jan. 15

Retailers have also updated the return window for holiday gifts. For purchases that were made in November and December, with Amazon and Walmart, you have up until Jan. 31 to make a return. Target's deadline is Jan. 24 for most products, while Best Buy is Jan. 15.

How to avoid holiday return charges

There are some ways to avoid getting charged if a customer is shipping back a package.

For example, at Macy's, if you join their loyalty program, there is no return fee.

Plus, customers won't get charged if making a return in store. Although it's not always ideal for those who order online to avoid a store in the first place, it's a sure way to save on some fees.