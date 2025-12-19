Pope Leo XIV appoints second auxiliary bishop in the history of Phoenix diocese

Pope Leo XIV has appointed the second auxiliary bishop in the nearly six-decade history of the Phoenix diocese.

According to an announcement from the Diocese of Phoenix, Monsignor Peter Dai Bui, a priest of the Diocese, will assist Bishop John Dolan, joining Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares, who was ordained in 2010.

Monsignor Bui will also continue his role as Vicar for Clergy.

Bui served six years at the Vatican and received the title of Monsignor by Pope Francis in 2014.

He has also served in parish roles throughout the East Valley after joining the Diocese of Phoenix in 2007.

He was born in Vietnam, is fluent in five languages, and studied in Rome.

According to the Diocese, with more than two million Catholics, Phoenix is among the fastest-growing dioceses in the country.