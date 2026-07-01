Why checking on your neighbors matters during Arizona’s hottest months

PHOENIX — The ABC15 Water Drive has come to an end, but the need to look out for each other continues all summer. In Arizona, especially in July, connection may look a little different.

It may not be a long walk outside. It may be a text message, a quick knock on the door, a case of water on a neighbor’s doorstep, or a simple question: Is your A/C working? Do you have what you need?

The U.S. Surgeon General points to research showing strong social connections are linked to a 50% higher chance of living longer. Poor social relationships are also linked to a 29% higher risk of heart disease and a 32% higher risk of stroke.

The National Weather Service also reminds people to check on friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable during extreme heat, especially if they do not have air conditioning.

Dr. Lynne Kenney, a Valley-based licensed psychologist with the Wellington-Alexander Center, says connection matters because many families have gotten used to coming home and disconnecting.

“You've got to connect, and if we all come home and just go to our rooms and watch our iPads, or open our phones and disconnect, it's actually bad for brain development, as well as self-esteem,” Kenney said.

Kenney says community connection does not have to be complicated. It can start with noticing the people around you and creating small moments of care.

Here in Arizona, that can be as simple as checking on someone before the hottest part of the day.

Some conversation starters:



“Do you have enough water?”

“Is your A/C working?”

“Do you need a ride anywhere?”

“Have you been able to get out of the house today?”

“Do you need help picking anything up?”

“Is there anyone else on the block we should check on?”

“Can I leave a case of water by your door?”

“Text me if you need anything today.”

Kenney also says even small interactions can help rebuild community. That could mean waving from the driveway, sending a text to someone who lives alone, or asking a neighbor if they have what they need before another dangerous stretch of heat.