What's next in the Baby Skylar case?

PHOENIX — ABC15 has been closely following the Baby Skylar case for over a year.

In 2024, police announced an arrest in what had been a decades old case case. Almost a year later, 51-year-old Annie Anderson, has bonded out of jail. Her trial date has also been pushed from February back to June, and new court documents reveal a plea agreement may be coming.

"Sometimes they say we want you to send a plea request, and then we'll talk about that," said attorney Dwane Cates. "And so apparently, that's what they've done is they've asked this defense for a plea request. And they can make a request and then go back and forth and then try to work something out."

Cates doesn't have a tie to Anderson's case, but helped break down information found in new court documents. ABC15 also asked about some recent Facebook posts appearing to be posted by Anderson in the last few weeks.

"You know you have the right to remain silent, but not very many people have the ability," said Cates.

ABC15 reached out to a reproductive justice organization who, according to court records, posted for Anderson's bond.

Anderson's attorney, Katie Gipson-McLean, did respond to our email.

"We are not in a position at this time to make any comments on the case and neither is Ms. Anderson," said Gipson-McLean.

ABC15's extended crime series "Arizona Crime Uncovered" featured the Baby Skylar case in November 2024.