WHAT TO EXPECT: Rare early June rain possible in Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX — Big changes are on the way this weekend!

A rare and unusual weather pattern is setting up that could bring historic early June rain to Arizona.

A low-pressure system spinning off the coast of Baja is teaming up with moisture from Tropical Storm Alvin.

As it drifts closer, we’re tracking the potential for scattered to widespread showers and storms on Sunday, especially from the afternoon into the evening.

Sunday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to stay weather-aware and be ready to adjust outdoor plans. Rain, lightning, and gusty winds could all impact your day.

Some areas in the Valley could see 0.10" to 0.25" of rain, with slick roads and reduced visibility at times.

This type of rain is extremely rare for early June! Phoenix has only recorded measurable rainfall on June 1 once in the past 125+ years... all the way back in 1914. If it rains this Sunday, it’ll go down in the record books.

Until then, we’re still toasty!

The Valley will be near 100° through Saturday. As clouds and rain roll in Sunday, temps take a tumble into the low to mid 90s, and we’ll stay cooler into next week.

We’re also keeping an eye on another system around midweek. It might not bring much rain, but it's part of this active stretch we're tracking.

Stay tuned to ABC15 for further updates ahead of the storms!