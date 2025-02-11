What to expect: Big changes coming to Arizona as back-to-back storms move in

PHOENIX — We're tracking back-to-back storms impacting Arizona this week.

This first one will pick up winds across our state and potentially bring a few spotty snow showers to the high country by Wednesday.

Wind Advisories are in effect across the Mogollon Rim and into the White Mountains from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Gusts could hit 50 mph in places like Flagstaff, Heber and Show Low.

High winds and low humidity will lead to the potential of fast-spreading wildfires in southeastern Arizona, too. Red Flag Warnings (also known as Fire Weather Warnings) are in effect from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday in that part of our state.

Temperatures will drop nearly 10° as this first storm system clips by. That will put Valley temperatures down into the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday.

The snow level with this first storm will be around 3,500 to 4,500 feet, but there won't be a lot of moisture with it. So, we are only expecting around an inch or so in Flagstaff, along parts of the Mogollon Rim, and across the Navajo Nation.

The second storm will move in from the Pacific on Thursday and Friday and this one is bringing a lot more moisture to our state.

It will be a warmer storm too, so snow levels will be a lot higher. Right now, it looks like they'll be hovering between 6,000 and 7,000 feet. Early estimates show the possibility of around two to five inches of snow in Flagstaff and along parts of the Mogollon Rim.

Here in the Valley, we'll see chances for showers and thunderstorms with the majority of the activity happening throughout the day on Friday. The rain showers will likely be hit or miss, so some Valley spots may see nothing while others potentially see up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

We are still several days out from this storm's impacts, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Track the latest ABC15 forecast HERE.