WEDNESDAY: Phoenix city council to vote on camping ban

PHOENIX — Earlier this year, ABC15 reported on the city of Phoenix’s plan to consider an outdoor camping ban around schools, childcare facilities and shelters.

The ban was largely influenced by a similar ban enacted by the city of San Diego last summer.

“One year later it’s like a different city,” said District 2 Phoenix Councilmember Jim Waring, who visited San Diego over Memorial Day Weekend.

Phoenix will now vote on a similar ban at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

“You don't want to recreate the wheel if you don't have to,” said District 1 Councilmember Ann O’Brien. “We did see this was working in San Diego and that's why we brought it here.”

Leaders in San Diego told ABC15 that the ban has been helpful there.

In Phoenix, the proposed ban would prevent camping within 500 feet of a school, childcare facility, shelter or city park.

If passed, a violation would be treated as a class three misdemeanor, the least severe misdemeanor, carrying a $100 fine. Advocates for the unhoused told us they worried about penalties.

Convictions, even if they’re for minor status offenses can really be a barrier for work and housing,” said Elizabeth Venable, founder of the Fund for Empowerment.

“There are homeless criminalization laws across the country. And one of the things they have in common is that none of them work. A recent study looked at 100 cities that have no camping ordinances and on average in those cities homelessness on up by 2.2%,” said Jesse Rabinowitz, campaign and communications director with the National Center for Homelessness Law, “Stop moving them from place to place, stop giving people who have no money tickets.”

In Arizona, Prescott already has a similar camping ban but it’s San Diego’s policy that Phoenix leaders have publicly discussed the most.

“Phoenix has led with services,” O’Brien said. “It is not our desire to ticket folks or put them in jail. What we want to do is get them back on their feet.”

This is part of O’Brien’s proposed Homeless Solutions, released last year. The councilmember says they’re about 50% of the way to their goals.

If passed, this camping ban would not go into effect until September.

The council will meet on Wednesday at 2:30.