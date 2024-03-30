Phoenix City Council to consider enhanced camping ban

ABC15 has reported in the past on the increasing homeless population and took a look at surging eviction rates just yesterday.

The city of Phoenix spent the majority of last summer cleaning up the homeless encampment known as “The Zone” off the sidewalks in Phoenix near The Key Campus. Next week Phoenix City Council will consider an amendment to the camping ban.

“It would be very much my desire we have a camping ban in a limited capacity like San Diego did around schools and around other shelters,” Councilmember Ann O’Brien said at a January Phoenix City Council Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee meeting.

“There are homeless criminalization laws across the country. And one of the things they have in common is that none of them work. A recent study looked at 100 cities that have no camping ordinances and on average in those cities homelessness on up by 2.2%,” said Jesse Rabinowitz, campaign and communications director with the National Center for Homelessness Law, “Stop moving them from place to place, stop giving people who have no money tickets.”

In Arizona, Prescott already has a similar camping ban but it’s San Diego’s policy that Phoenix leaders have publicly discussed the most.

“Regarding specifically San Diego, is there anything they're doing we’re not doing? And if not, why not,” questioned Councilmember Jim Waring in January.

It’s not clear yet how the ban would be enforced in Phoenix. In San Diego, those in violation are first warned and educated on the law, then cited and on the third instance there is potential for arrest.

The amendment proposal will be discussed at the Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee meeting on April 3rd at 10 a.m.

Matt Hoffman with the City of San Diego provided the following statement to ABC15 regarding its ordinance:

“The Unsafe Camping Ordinance is a policy our organization advocated for because we heard and saw the need in our community. The data through our monthly unsheltered count demonstrated something needed to be done," said Josh Callery-Coyne, Downtown San Diego Partnership Vice President of Policy & Civic Engagement. "We've seen success in San Diego so far as a result of the ordinance being implemented alongside necessary shelter expansion, consistent enforcement, and additional outreach funding. A best practice other cities can take away from San Diego is the importance of having all three of these align with the ordinance to see impactful results."

