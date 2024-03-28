Evictions up more than 20% since 2019 in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — Evictions impact thousands of Valley residents each year, and the number of evictions in Maricopa County continues to rise.

According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts, more than 83,000 eviction cases were filed in the county in 2023.

Compared to 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of eviction cases is up more than 20 percent.

Court data also shows that more eviction cases were filed in January than any other month on record.

January of 2024 was the first time more than 8,000 eviction cases were filed in Maricopa County in one month.

January topped the number of cases filed in August and September of 2023, along with August and September of 2005.

2023 had the second most eviction filings in Maricopa County on record, only coming short of the number of cases in 2005.

What can you do if you are facing eviction?

The state of Arizona has several resources available.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security has a rental assistance program that provides up to 3 months of rental assistance to seniors or families with children.

The department also provides help with home energy bills.

The City of Phoenix provides emergency housing assistance as well.

The Arizona Department of Housing also provides resources for every county across the state.