US 60 closed near Mill Avenue due to multi-vehicle crash Friday morning

TEMPE, AZ — A portion of US 60 is closed near Mill Avenue due to a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning, according to officials.

See live video from the scene in the player below:

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. and involved a Bob’s Barricades attenuator truck, a pickup truck, and a box truck.

DPS says the attenuator truck was traveling in the left lane of the US 60 with a worker on board who was collecting traffic barricades when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck. The pickup truck then spun and struck a passing box truck.

Five people were injured in the crash and were taken to hospitals for treatment. DPS says the driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries.

KNXV

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say westbound lanes are blocked and expect the closure to be in place for "several hours."

A lengthy backup has grown in the area, so drivers should expect to take another route.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.