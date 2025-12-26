WATCH: Valley firefighters urging residents to dispose of Christmas trees immediately

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Now that the holidays are winding down, the Scottsdale Fire Department is urging community members to dispose of Christmas trees as soon as possible in the name of safety.

Officials say Christmas trees become more dangerous as they dry out, posing a threat of fast-moving fires throughout homes.

Watch the full report and see how quickly a tree can go up in flames in the video player above.

“Once Christmas is over, that tree needs to come out of the house,” said Captain Dave Folio, Scottsdale Fire Department, in a media release. “A dry Christmas tree can ignite in seconds, and when it does, the fire spreads extremely fast. This is one of the easiest fires to prevent, simply by removing the tree as soon as the holidays are done.”

Scottsdale Fire Department also shared the following facts about Christmas tree-related house fires and tips to keep your family safe:

