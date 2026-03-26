WATCH: Sky Harbor TSA officers speak to frustration of working without pay

PHOENIX — Friday marks the second paycheck that TSA officers will not get during the current partial government shutdown. For some, they’ve had to defer bill payments. Union spokespeople told ABC15 that in one instance, a family had to get their car repossessed, while another had been evicted due to not having money to pay bills.

“This one took an impact because we haven’t even recovered from the last one,” one Phoenix Sky Harbor TSA agent told ABC15.

Donations are being accepted at the airport in Terminal 4 near the B Security Checkpoint. Another organization, the People First Project is also helping facilitate donations through GoFundMe as the airport cannot accept perishable food or cash.

In the video player above, hear from two TSA officers about what they’re going through and what their coworkers are dealing with.