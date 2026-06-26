WATCH: Scottsdale student creates AI model looking at risk factors to prevent school shootings

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale BASIS student has developed an artificial intelligence model aimed at helping school districts and communities identify potential safety threats before they occur.

Soon-to-be senior Umar Amer built the program after seeing incidents of violence occur in Arizona and across the country.

The AI model pulls historical data from across the country, analyzing bullying rates, community crime levels, disciplinary trends, mental health indicators, and more. From that data, he was able to categories communities to show which ones may have a higher risk of an incident potentially happening.

He decided to start the project around one year ago, motivated in part by a wave of school safety threats and incidents in Arizona in 2024, as well as a mass shooting in Georgia.

In the player above, hear from Umar Amer about how he created the model and what he hopes he can do for his fellow classmates and other students across the country.