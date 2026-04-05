WATCH: Phoenix a big winner after hosting successful NCAA Women's Final Four

PHOENIX — Downtown Phoenix is hoping the Women’s Final Four leaves behind more than just memories.

Fans packed hotels, bars, and restaurants across the city this weekend, and some business owners are saying the crowds gave them a big boost before the slower summer season.

Visitors told ABC15 they loved the downtown atmosphere, the food, and how easy Phoenix was to get around.

City leaders are hoping those positive experiences turns into future return trips.

ABC15's Adam Klepp talked with fans from across the country to hear what they thought of Phoenix while the city starts to prepare for the next major event, the NBA All-Star Game next year.