WATCH: Lunchbox idea book helps parents curate healthy, easy meals for kids

Feeding Littles is popular among parents, earning a spot on the New York Times Best Sellers list
Packing your child’s lunch day after day can become difficult, especially when you’re trying to constantly switch things up and offer healthy options.
Feeding Littles has created a book of nutritious meal ideas to help parents better curate lunchboxes.

The book was written by a Valley mom and has become a best-seller, including by the New York Times.

Their Feeding Littles Lunches guide offers a simple formula that can be a good resource in the kitchen for meals that are both easy to put together and easy to customize.

Learn more about Feeding Littles in the video player above.

