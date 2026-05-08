WATCH: Looking at future housing growth in the Valley

PHOENIX — Millions of new housing units are planned all over the Valley, but the growth is not spread evenly throughout all parts of town.

Maricopa and Pinal counties currently have 2.2 million housing units, according to the Census — but 1.7 million more are in the pipeline, planned, permitted, or heading toward zoning.

While 91 percent of the Valley's housing currently sits in Maricopa County, Pinal County is set to receive 39 percent of all new growth — a significant shift in where the region's population will live.

New development is concentrated at the far western and southeastern edges of the metro, wrapping around the current borders of the region.

There is one important caveat: These 1.7 million units are plans, not promises. Some are years away. Some may never be built. But the direction is clear — the Valley is heading outward, and fast.

Take a deeper look inside the housing numbers in the video player above.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.