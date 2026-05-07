Phoenix student earns $5M in scholarships, accepted to 49 colleges

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Union High School District student is breaking district records. The Phoenix Coding Academy senior has been accepted into 49 colleges and earned $5 million in scholarships. The district says that’s the largest amount for one student in their schools.

Senior Joseph Parra Miguel told ABC15 it was a long road to reach that accomplishment. He said he’s proud of what he’s done.

“I never believed I was going to hit that mile goal, but I managed to do it,” he said.

It wasn’t without the help of his school counselor, Kaity Zaiser. She told ABC15 that Joseph’s $5 million in scholarships made up half of everything his senior class earned at his school this year.

“I am so incredibly proud of Joseph. His grit, his determination, his drive, it is admirable,” Zaiser said. "I hope many students can see that and see that encouragement to shoot for the stars.”

Joseph told ABC15 he didn’t just do it for himself, but for his teachers, friends, and ultimately, his immigrant family. In addition to being Hispanic, Joseph said he recently found out about his indigenous roots. When he went to his parents’ hometown, he said he figured out who he was and where he came from.

“My parents came from nothing, and they came here just to support themselves and support the family and other things,” he said, emotional. “That’s what inspired me a majority of the time. I kept going because I wanted to show them that it’s okay to keep going.”

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So, how did he manage to get accepted into nearly 50 colleges and earn millions in scholarships? His scholarship amounts come from what the schools will offer him. Zaiser said he applied to most schools through a program called Niche or Common App that sends out mass applications to colleges. Being a Title I school, Zaiser said he didn’t have to pay for any applications.

“It creates an accessibility for our students, especially Title I students who may not be able to afford all those application fees,” she said.

As for Joseph’s future, he decided to stay close to home. He chose to go to Arizona State University, planning to go to the business school with an emphasis in language and culture, wanting to diversify himself more and "help bridge cultures together."

“I just wanted to stay close to family because it’s a big thing for me. I think connection with my family is the most important thing to me, and my friends,” he said.

His advice to other students: “It’s okay to feel lost at a point of time. I felt lost some time, but I figured it out. It’s okay to not know what major you wanted to do. It took me a while to find the major I wanted to do.”

As Joseph looks forward to graduation and his next steps, he’s also thinking about those who come after him.

“I do hope that someday, someone else breaks my record here in the district,” he said.