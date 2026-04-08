WATCH: Donate to 14th Annual ABC15 Telethon Benefiting Phoenix Children's

For 14 years, ABC15 has had the honor of helping raise money for Phoenix Children's Hospital through our annual Telethon.

All of the donations will go to the Phoenix Children's Hope Fund, which supports more than 170 programs that insurance doesn't cover.

The Hope Fund also fuels cutting-edge research for treatments and advancements in care.

DONATE: The Hope Fund

When families face financial hardship, the Hope Fund steps in with emergency relief.

So, no family has to choose between their child's health and keeping the lights on.

We hope you will consider making a donation to the ABC15 Telethon Benefiting Phoenix Children's on Wednesday, April 15.

ABC15's Javier Soto shares more from patients and families personally impacted by Phoenix Children's in the video player above.