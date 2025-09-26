WATCH: De Colores Healing Art Studio helps survivors heal with every brushstroke

Survivors of domestic violence are finding their voice through creativity thanks to De Colores Healing Art Studio.

With the help of local artist Carolina Benavidez, the emergency shelter is helping survivors heal and express themselves.

Their work in sculpting, painting, poetry and more is being highlighted during Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October.

Proceeds from their exhibit will go towards shelters and critical organizations that help survivors.

The program holds both sessions in English and Spanish.

