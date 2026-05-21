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WATCH: Arizona teacher retires after 46 years at the same school

In 1979, Cindy White started her career as a first-grade teacher at Sunrise Elementary School in the Deer Valley Unified School District in Phoenix. Now, 46 years later, she's hanging it all up and retiring. White spent all those years at the same school.
Arizona teacher retires after 46 years at the same school
Cindy White
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PHOENIX — In 1979, Cindy White started her career as a first-grade teacher at Sunrise Elementary School in the Deer Valley Unified School District in Phoenix.

Now, 46 years later, she's hanging it all up and retiring.

White spent all those years at the same school.

She taught first grade for 21 years and then moved on to be a reading specialist to help kids who are struggling with reading skills.

In the video player above, watch as ABC15's Elenee Dao talks with White about what she's learned in the last 46 years and what it's been like for her as the school year wraps up.

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