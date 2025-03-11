Veteran continues to advocate for fellow vets despite devastating diagnosis

For Army Sergeant First Class Steve Cooper, who spent 18 years serving our country, the mission is far from over.

Diagnosed with Stage IV prostate cancer in 2012, Cooper continues to advocate for other veterans, despite recently learning his cancer has spread to his lungs.

Recently, ABC15's Nick Ciletti followed up with Cooper, who recently moved from Chandler with his wife to South Florida.

For Cooper, surrendering is never an option.

"I did the Ironman during radiation," Cooper explains.

Not even a life-threatening disease could stand in his way, like a terminal prostate cancer diagnosis.

It was a case of delayed diagnosis. In 2011, Cooper went to the VA Hospital in Phoenix to get checked out and says the hospital staff noted he had an abnormal prostate but failed to order any follow-up testing to see what was going on. The following year, he received the devastating diagnosis.

In 2017, he sued the VA - and won - saying his disease could have been diagnosed sooner if only the VA had ordered the proper tests and followed up like they should have.

ABC15 first interviewed Cooper back in 2018 at his home in Chandler. At the time, he was in remission, but recently learned his cancer had returned.

"I'm still in the shock phase because it's only been a few months," says Cooper. "I thought I could beat it...I thought I was invincible, and I thought that if I fought hard, did the Ironman, did the treatments, stayed positive, that it would all work out...and I have had to come to accept that life is finite."

So now, Cooper is using what time he has left to advocate for his fellow veterans to make sure they have more access to choice and outside healthcare options than he ever did.

"I realized so many of these vets, I know it's a cliche, will jump on a grenade for their veterans, and they truly do that in a combat situation, for someone regardless of race, regardless of gender, regardless of nationality. All that matters is that we are on the same team, fighting for the United States."

For years, ABC15 has followed up on issues at the Phoenix VA and beyond - like the 2014 scandal over wait times.

Now, veterans like Cooper are pushing for more changes, especially when it comes to choice in healthcare options for vets. It's something reports show the VA continues to fall behind on.

We recently uncovered a 2024 report from the Government Accountability Office that said, "The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) met some but not all of the statutory requirements related to the administration of the Veterans Community Care Program."

Click here to see the full report.

ABC15 reached out to the Department of Veterans Affairs for comment on that report. In an e-mail, the VA told us the new Secretary, Doug Collins, is a "strong supporter" of Veterans Choice and said, "We're going to provide Veterans with the healthcare choices they have earned while maintaining and improving VA's direct healthcare capabilities."

Click here to see Sec. Collins' statement to the media.

Click here to see Sec. Collins' opening statement.

But Cooper says more needs to be done to ensure veterans not only have a choice but can get the care they deserve - and can access that care in a timely manner.

"Before I check out, I have to know that all veterans have access to private care. That's how important it is to us."

Cooper is pushing Congress to approve the ACCESS Act of 2025. Click here to read more about it.