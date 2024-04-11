A decade after scandal, Phoenix VA wait-time concerns return

PHOENIX, AZ — Some people who exposed the systemic problems at the Phoenix VA Hospital in 2014 are again urging changes to improve the timeliness of medical care.

Paula Pedene was one of the original whistleblowers who faced retaliation for helping to expose delays in appointments that led to patient deaths.

"I adored the staff that I worked with for 30 years at the VA," said Pedene. "It's the bureaucracy and some unethical leaders that get in the way."

Pedene is now teaming up with Concerned Veterans for America to put new attention to wait times problems.

The VA's standard is 20 days or less to schedule for primary care or mental health appointments. According to the VA's website, the average wait time for new patients is above 20 days for all eight VA mental health facilities in the Valley. Five of the seven primary care facilities also have average wait times over 20 days for new patients.

The VA standard for specialist appointments is wait times less than 28 days. At the Carl T. Hayden VA Hospital in central Phoenix, the average wait for a new oncology patient is 42 days.

"Anyone who has cancer tells you every day could be the difference between being seen and treated for that surgery, between life and death," said Darin Selnick with Concerned Veterans for America.

In a statement highlighting reforms since 2014, the VA outlined increased capacity in the Phoenix VA system, including six new clinics and 40% more doctors. The VA also said surveys show veteran's trust in the VA has increased, and VA hospitals outperform non-VA hospitals in CMS overall quality ratings.

Six years ago, the VA MISSON Act gave veterans more rights to receive care from community care providers, but a 2023 GAO report found the VA needed to take action to ensure those appointments were made in a timely fashion.

"Only when we give veterans a full choice between the VA and community providers and hold bad employees accountable will veterans get the care they deserve," Selnick said. "Make reforms permanent and save veterans' lives."

"The government is not in a position to practice medicine," said Steve Cooper, who won a lawsuit against the Phoenix VA for medical negligence. He believes the VA should transition entirely to the private sector providers.

"Those dollars are much better spent sending veterans to the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, City of Hope, places that want and can provide the best medicine possible for these veterans," Cooper said.

The VA tells ABC 15 their priority is "providing the world-class service veterans deserve."

