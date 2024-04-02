Valley family thankful for the personalized care at Phoenix Children's hospital

PHOENIX — Two-year-old Yelitza might look like a typical toddler, but it's been a tough road for her.

"I was pregnant with six months in and I was told they found the AV canal defect," said Yelitza's mom, Maricela Herrera Saiza. "It was just like a waiting thing. Like, is she gonna die? You know, is the pregnancy still gonna be going? You know, even when she's born maybe the next day she can pass away."

So Maricela turned to her faith and three months later Yelitza was born. However, just one month later the family almost lost their little girl.

"All I remember doing was picking her up and I remember she just let go of her little body in my arms and her eyes rolled back and I told my husband, 'She's not responding,'" Herrera Saiza explained.

That night the family ended up at Phoenix Children's hospital.

"I let them know, my baby has AV canal defect and right away Phoenix Children's hospital just got her into a room," said Herrera Saiza.

That led to the first of two open heart surgeries for Yelitza. A long process that felt personal to Herrera Saiza, thanks to the family touch at the hospital.

"One of the therapists there that came in and kind of took the time to get to know me a bit more, like asking me questions about myself and like seeing if I was okay too and I'm thankful for her," said Herrera Saiza.

Their therapist Cindy also discovered that music seemed to mend the most difficult of situations for both mom and baby Yelitza while they were there.

"Music is a very important part in our family, not just for Yelitza, just for everybody, like we tend to have music with us because it also gives us a sense of like, peace," added Herrera Saiza.

Knowing that, Cindy suggested Maricela share her emotions in a song.

Today, Yelitza's prognosis is good, but Maricela knows they wouldn't be this blessed without the love and care from the hospital and of course their faith.

When asked what Yelitza means to her, Herrera Saiza responded, "The world. I mean, as a mom. Because of what I went through with her, it's something that I can't explain. There's this bond with her that I don't want to end."

You can help families like Yelitza's.

ABC15 is holding its annual Telethon benefiting Phoenix Children's on Wednesday, April 10.

You can call (602) 933-4567 to donate or donate any time online by visiting ABC15.com/telethon.