Two people found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Two adults were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of North Valley Parkway and Sonoran Desert Drive after a report of an unknown trouble.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Phoenix Fire crews pronounced both dead at the scene.

Detectives are now investigating what happened and remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon, gathering evidence. Police have not released any additional information as the investigation continues.