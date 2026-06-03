Trying to get hired? How to help hiring managers notice you

If you're struggling to find a job right now, this is for you.

The U.S. job market may look solid on paper. Unemployment is holding at 4.3%. But federal numbers also show why the search may feel difficult for people who are actively trying to get hired.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 1.8 million Americans have been out of work for at least 27 weeks. Put another way, that is more people than the entire population of San Antonio.

RELATED: US job openings are at their highest level in nearly two years

So instead of just looking at the numbers, ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley is sharing what you can do right now to help hiring managers notice you.

First, pay attention to the headline on your LinkedIn profile.

That is the line right under your name on your LinkedIn profile, and it's something career experts at LinkedIn Help say is well worth editing.

It may seem small, but it matters because it is one of the first things hiring managers see. A headline should say more than your current job title — it should quickly show what you do, who you help, and what you bring to the table.

Instead of writing only: Marketing Manager

Try something more specific like: Marketing Manager | Helping Small Businesses Grow Through Social Media, Branding and Digital Strategy

Instead of: Teacher

Try: Educator | Curriculum Design, Student Engagement and Training | Transitioning Into Learning and Development

Instead of: Project Manager

Try: Project Manager | Operations, Team Communication and Workflow Improvement | Using AI Tools to Increase Efficiency

The key is to use words connected to the kind of job you want next.

That matters because LinkedIn is searchable. Recruiters and hiring managers often search by role, skill or industry.

That means words like “project management,” “customer success,” “operations,” “sales,” “training,” “data analysis,” “AI tools,” “communications,” “healthcare,” “finance,” or “leadership” can help your profile show up in more relevant searches.

But do not just stuff your headline with random keywords. Make it read like a clear, human sentence about your value.

Then, show that you are keeping up with artificial intelligence.

You do not have to be an expert. You do not even have to love it. But hiring managers are looking for people who understand that the world of work is changing.

We found free learning options through Anthropic’s Claude learning platform, including courses through Anthropic Academy with certificate options available.

That means you can take a course, learn more about Claude and AI, and then add that certificate or coursework to your LinkedIn profile or resumé.

To find it, search for “Anthropic Learn” or go to Anthropic’s learning page. Look for Anthropic Academy and available Claude courses. You can explore topics like AI fluency, Claude Code, API development, and Model Context Protocol.

Once you complete a course, add it to your LinkedIn profile under licenses and certifications if a certificate is provided. You can also include it in the skills section or mention it in your resumé summary.

And finally, make your reinvention easy to understand.

If you are changing industries, coming back after a layoff, or trying to level up, do not make employers connect the dots. Spell it out.

You can do that in your LinkedIn About section, at the top of your resumé in a short summary, or in the first few sentences of a cover letter.

For example: After 12 years in education, I am bringing my communication, training, and leadership experience into learning and development.

Or: After a layoff in the tech industry, I am focusing on operations and customer success roles where I can use my background in problem-solving, team communication and process improvement.

Or: I am building on my experience in sales and client service by adding AI tools and digital strategy skills to help teams work more efficiently.

That is reinvention.

It does not mean starting over. It means helping people understand how what you have already done connects to what you want to do next.

The follow-through is this: Make your headline work harder. Make your skills easy to see. And make your next chapter feel intentional.