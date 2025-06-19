Too hot to board? Flight attendants call for federal standard for airplane cabin temperature

PHOENIX — Flight attendants are calling for federal oversight when it comes to cabin temperature while boarding airplanes.

ABC15 has reported on a number of situations over the years where flight attendants and passengers have gotten sick while waiting for hot airplanes to take off.

In fact, two years ago, a federal investigation looked into why passengers were forced to wait on a plane in Las Vegas in 100º+ temperatures.

While cities like Phoenix and Tempe have passed ordinances protecting workers in the heat, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants says those ordinances don’t protect people on airplanes.

The APFA sent ABC15 a few of the reports fellow flight attendants have made this past year, describing extreme heat situations on flights.

One described the temperature being 90 degrees, writing, “Panic attacks by children, elderly suffered from extreme cabin heat, all passengers very agitated and uncomfortable.”

Flight attendant Andrew Rhinehart, who serves as APFA’s National Safety & Security Chair, says there are a number of factors that can result in an airplane heating up quickly while waiting on the tarmac. He says it’s not until you’re in the air that the air-conditioning fully kicks on.

“What we’re doing today is not enough,” said Rhinehart. “We have to realize that if it’s approaching dangerous temperatures, we have to stop and cool the aircraft. It’s not worth someone dying of heat exhaustion.”

The APFA says each airline has its own policy on what the temperature threshold should be, adding some have a threshold of 90 degrees.

ABC15 reached out to multiple major airlines about their policy and the union’s concerns, but has not heard back.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration sent ABC15 a statement that reads, “The Federal Aviation Administration entered into an agreement to work with the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine (ASEM) to conduct a study on the health and safety impacts of cabin temperature. The final report is expected by May 2026, and we cannot comment on potential actions at this time.”