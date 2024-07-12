TIPS: How to keep your air-conditioner running smoothly this summer

PHOENIX — Here in the Valley of the Sun, our air conditioners are working overtime.

ABC15 talked with Western Temperature Control Inc. to learn the best ways to keep our A/C units running smoothly amid the triple-digit temperatures.

Multiple sources and manufacturers suggest modern units should last anywhere from 10-20 years.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, it’s important to maintain your air conditioner annually and throughout the unit’s lifetime.

Experts suggest replacing or cleaning air filters because dirty or clogged filters can put extra strain on the unit.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

“Replacing a dirty, clogged filter with a clean one can lower your air conditioner's energy consumption by 5% to 15%,” the U.S. Department of Energy says.

The coils on your unit should also be inspected and cleaned each year.

Some common issues with A/C units are caused by lack of maintenance and may be a simple fix. Others may require extra help from an HVAC company or replacement.

On Thursday, ABC15 rode along with a technician at Wester Temperature Control.

We’re told this time of year; they’ll be on a repair call and get two or three more.

On this day, they were working on a common complaint, where the A/C feels like it’s not getting as cold as it should be.

The top two common household maintenance tips offered are this:

1. Check your air filter every month. The A/C can only blow as much air as what is allowed in. A dirty air filter can cause your unit to be overworked.

2. Ensure the area around your unit is clean of overgrown grass or cardboard boxes. With some units, you can wash the coils while it’s running or not. That keeps your unit from overworking.

All A/C companies said calling out a maintenance company once a year can fix the little problems before they become big ones.

See more tips here.

RELATED: How to ‘supercool’ your home for chilly air and energy savings

Hear from the professionals in the video player above for more tips and things to know to stay cool this summer.