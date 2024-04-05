Three Valley businesses to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives' Friday night

TEMPE, AZ — Three Valley restaurants will be featured Friday night on the Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives."

Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House, CRUjiente TACOS, and Tim Finnegan's Irish Restaurant And Pub will all be featured in the episode entitled "Phoenix Food Fans."

The episode will premiere at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 5, and will re-run throughout the weekend.

If you want to try out any of these establishments for yourself, here's where each is located:

Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House (two locations)



Surprise: 15332 W Bell Rd, (near Reems Rd and Bell Rd)

Tempe: 1617 W Warner Rd (near Priest Dr and Warner Rd)

CRUjiente TACOS



Phoenix: 3961 East Camelback Rd (near 40th St and Camelback Rd)

Tim Finnegan's Irish Restaurant And Pub

