Food critic Keith Lee heading to the Valley, asking for local recommendations

PHOENIX — Food critic and social media influencer Keith Lee is heading to the Valley soon and posted online that he is asking for local restaurant recommendations.

Lee frequently visits different cities and tries local restaurants, posting reviews on his social media channels. The posts garner millions of views and draw heavy foot traffic to the restaurants if the reviews are good.

Lee says he is looking for one "mom and pop" restaurant, a popular restaurant voted for on his social media channels, a spot that celebrates culture, and one of the best rated restaurants on DoorDash.

Lee hasn't named any of the places he will be visiting yet, but ABC15 will be sure to update when he does!